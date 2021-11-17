UrduPoint.com

UBG General Body Meeting Conveyed On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

UBG general body meeting conveyed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :United Business Group (UBG) in federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has convened its special general body meeting here on Nov 20 Saturday to kick off first phase of the campaign for the annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Talking to representatives of chambers and trade associations affiliated with FPCCI here on Wednesday Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik said that 250 senior trade leaders drawn across the country will sit together to work out strategy to sweep election with thumping majority.

He informed the participants that the major chunk of chambers and trade associations of KPA and Punjab including Islamabad have unanimously assured to fully support the UBG candidates in the forthcoming federation election.

He said in first phase, UBG leaders along with candidates will visit Sindh and Balochistan provinces including Karachi to muster support of the chambers and trade associations.

He said that UBG patron in chief SM Muneer is already actively engaged in election campaign. However UBG leadership will join him to make the campaign a real success.

Iftikhar Malik hoped the business community would repose confidence on UBG candidates in the larger interests of the economy of the country. He said UBG would continue to serve the business community and would urge government to form business friendly policies.

Group Chairman said that we firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.He said that despite unprecedented crisis at national level in the wake of COVID 19 all efforts were made to restore the confidence of the business community.

UBG leaders have pledged to continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community.

