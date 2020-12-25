UrduPoint.com
UBG Hails DGTO Decision Barring Fake Organisations Participating In FPCCI Election

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Chairman, United Business Group(UBG) and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday hailed the timely decision of Director General Trade Orgnisation (DGTO) barring 15 fake trade bodies of Balouchistan for participating in the annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI

It will pave the way for fair, free, transparent and impartial annual election of the apex body of chamber being held on December 30, he said in a statement issued on Friday.

He said DGTO further ordered that Mrs Sonia and Mrs Mehreen Akhtar can not be nominees of Quetta Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said that we will also be successful in getting exclude another two bogus votes of Loralai Chamber of Commerce and Industry by submitting undeniable lawful documentary evidence.

UBG Presidential candidate for FPCCI Khalid Tawab said that engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai former President FPCCI and Haji Jamal Uddin Achakzai had challenged these 32 bogus votes on the grounds that these 15 trade bodies are not existing anywhere in the entire province and how their bogus votes can be included in the final list.

Khalid Tawab said now UBG will sweep election with overwhelming majority of record highest number of votes in the history of the country.

He said that all other genuine voters from Balouchistan have assured SM Muneer and other UBG leadership to fully support the penal while one of VP candidate from Balouchistan Ms Farzana Ahmad Ali Baloch and another UBG VP candidate Adeel Siddiqui have also returned unopposed from Sindh seat.

It speaks of the popularity of the group as traders and chambers across the country have outrightly rejected the one man show of outgoing Fpcci president Anjum Nisar and his businessman panel.

