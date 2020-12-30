UBG hails kicking out fake trade bodies in FPCCI election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :United business Group (UBG) on Wednesday hailed the election Commission of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for barring nine trade bodies of Baluchistan to cast vote in the today's (December 30) FPCCI election in compliance with Baluchistan High Court verdict.

Talking to the media here, the UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Mrs Sonia and Mrs Mehreen Akhtar nominees of Quetta Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also barred to cast votes.

He elaborated that trade bodies, which were not allowed to the FPCCI annual election included Pakistan Transport Association,Ghee Exporters Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Scrap Association, Scrap Importers Pakistan, Gas Heaters Importers Association of Pakistan, All Pakistan Copper Association Pakistan, All Pakistan Land Customs Agent Association, All Pakistan Glass Manufacturers, Importers and Exporters Association of Pakistan, Oil Importers Association and Quetta Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He was of the view that it would ensure free, fair and transparent election of an apex Chamber of the country.

He alleged that their rival Businessman Panel and outgoing FPCCI President Anjum Nisar had won the Federation's election on the basis of these bogus votes last year.

He mentioned that former FPCCI President and UBG provincial chief Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai andHaji Jamal Uddin Achakzai had challenged these fake trade bodies and their votes.