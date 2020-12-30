UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UBG Hails Kicking Out Fake Trade Bodies In FPCCI Election

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

UBG hails kicking out fake trade bodies in FPCCI election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :United business Group (UBG) on Wednesday hailed the election Commission of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for barring nine trade bodies of Baluchistan to cast vote in the today's (December 30) FPCCI election in compliance with Baluchistan High Court verdict.

Talking to the media here, the UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that Mrs Sonia and Mrs Mehreen Akhtar nominees of Quetta Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also barred to cast votes.

He elaborated that trade bodies, which were not allowed to the FPCCI annual election included Pakistan Transport Association,Ghee Exporters Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Scrap Association, Scrap Importers Pakistan, Gas Heaters Importers Association of Pakistan, All Pakistan Copper Association Pakistan, All Pakistan Land Customs Agent Association, All Pakistan Glass Manufacturers, Importers and Exporters Association of Pakistan, Oil Importers Association and Quetta Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He was of the view that it would ensure free, fair and transparent election of an apex Chamber of the country.

He alleged that their rival Businessman Panel and outgoing FPCCI President Anjum Nisar had won the Federation's election on the basis of these bogus votes last year.

He mentioned that former FPCCI President and UBG provincial chief Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai andHaji Jamal Uddin Achakzai had challenged these fake trade bodies and their votes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Quetta Business Chambers Of Commerce Vote Oil Chamber December Women Gas Commerce Media All Industry Court

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

6 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

23 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

30 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.