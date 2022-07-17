UrduPoint.com

UBG Hails PM Decision Reducing Prices Of Petroleum Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 02:30 PM

UBG hails PM decision reducing prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :United Business Group of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday hailed the decision of prime minister to reduce fuel prices, saying that it will help control inflation and restore confidence of business community.

Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, in a press statement, said that it was a good decision of the government to pass on impact of petroleum prices to the masses and continuation of ban on luxury goods.

He urged the government to slash super tax and bring down other taxes levied on industries and the business community to speed up the slow down economic growth and accelerate the commercial activities in the country which, he added, will help steer country out of economic turmoil.

He said it was also another good decision of the cabinet allowing clearance of goods arrived at ports two weeks after the ban on such imports on payment of five percent fine and 15% duty on consignments.

He said suspension of certain conditions on imports of timber/wood till August 31 will rectify the genuine hardship of timber importers in getting cleared 224 containers.

Shahzad Ali Malik said epoch making decision to allow the import of goods of Afghan origin against the Pakistani Currency and without the requirement of importers' electric 1-Form for a period of one year will boost trade between the two Muslim neighbouring countries besides helping the war-torn state for help strengthen its economic base, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Import Business Fine Chamber August Sunday Commerce Muslim Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

13 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.