UBG in FPCCI clinches unopposed seat of VP from Sindh

Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) Tuesday in a surprise move clinched unopposed seat of Vice President from Sindh.

UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik greeted the newly elected VP Mohsin Maqbool Sheikh and said that by the grace of Allah,all chambers of Sindh reposed full confidence on the policies of the group by electing highly qualified and dedicated candidate as their leader who definitely serve the business community at all local, provincial and national levels.

He said that alliance with leading traders groups will yield positive results and ultimately lead to sweeping federation election across the country with thumping majority.

The chairman said that 80 percent voters from Punjab,KPK,Sindh and Balochistan announced their full fledged open support to the entire UBG panel.

SM Muneer, UBG patron-in-chief said that "rivals despite their best efforts could not get a candidate against Mohsin Maqbool Sheikh as traders and chambers already rejected their one man show and anti business community policies''.

The newly elected Mohsin Maqbool while expressing his whole hearted gratitude to all voters and supporters assured that all out efforts were made to help address the grievances being confronted by traders.He added that UBG will follow the policies mainly aimed at welfare and betterment of business community besides accelerating economic activities in the country.

