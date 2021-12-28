UrduPoint.com

UBG Intensifies Campaign For Mustering Up Support In FPCCI Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:43 PM

UBG intensifies campaign for mustering up support in FPCCI election

The United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and associations in the country, on Tuesday launched aggressive final round of campaign to muster up support of voters in the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and associations in the country, on Tuesday launched aggressive final round of campaign to muster up support of voters in the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

UBG Chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik while chairing the core committee meeting to review the progress of election campaign said 90 percent voters from Punjab, Sindh and Kyber Pakhtoonkwa have announced publicly their full fledged support to our panel. He said as a result of two successful rounds of nationwide campaign one of UBG candidate Mohsin Maqbool Sh eleted unopposed as Vice President from Sindh which speaks of the overwhelming popularity of the group.

Presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt said UBG would sweep election as major chunk of chambers and affiliated associations had reposed full confidence in prudent policies of UBG under the leadership of patron in chief SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik across the country.

He said if voted to power he would take all stakeholders into confidence while framing proposals and recommendations for submission to government.

He announced that after coming into power, he would hold two convention of all chambers and affiliated associations to address their problems mainly aimed at boosting economic activities.

All other candidates for Vice President seats also briefed the meeting about the outcome of their individual efforts and personal campaign.

Iftikhar Ali Malik while concluding expressed his utter satisfaction over the pace of successful campaign and vowed to continue to serve business community for accelerating the economic activities in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Business Punjab Progress Alliance Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 ..

EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 UAE companies in 3 months

2 minutes ago
 China's registered volunteers top 200 mln in numbe ..

China's registered volunteers top 200 mln in number

22 seconds ago
 Magistrates to control price hike by exercising po ..

Magistrates to control price hike by exercising powers: DC

23 seconds ago
 Man killed in motorcycles collision

Man killed in motorcycles collision

25 seconds ago
 Govt to provide Rs 600 mln subsidy, free organic f ..

Govt to provide Rs 600 mln subsidy, free organic fertilizers for 100,000 acres l ..

27 seconds ago
 EIB recovers hashish from pickup

EIB recovers hashish from pickup

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.