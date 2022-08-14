ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) Sunday formally kicked off campaign to muster support from voters in the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a press release UBG Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said that group will visit all major cities across the country during the first phase of campaign and meet their regional and local leaders besides holding marathon sessions with respective chambers of commerce and Industry".

He said UBG in principle decided with consensus after talking leaders into confidence that only capable and winning candidates enjoying good repute and integrity in the business community will be awarded tickets in FPCCI election.

Shahzad Ali Malik announced that in first phase Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province , Federal terrority and Islamabad will be visited along with UBG President Zubair Tufail ,Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari and Secretary Information Dr Ikhtiar Bag along with leaders.

He said in second phase major cities of Punjab and their chambers will be covered in addition to holding meetings with FPCCI affiliated trade bodies and associations.

Third phase will comprise of Karachi and interior Sindh chambers where always UBG candidates were elected unopposed which speaks of our popularity while Balouchistan will be in the last leg of phase.

He said our presidential candidate Atif Ikram who hails frim Islamabad and VP candidate Arif Jeewa who comes from Karachi have also been directed to start proper canvassing along with other group leaders and fully ensure all voters are touched personally which he added is hallmark of UBG campaign.

He said that he will take all stakeholders on board while framing proposals and recommendations for submission to government.

Presidential candidate Atif Ikram announced that after coming into power, he will hold convention of all chambers and affiliated associations to address their problems mainly aimed at boosting economic activities in the province.

Shahzad Ali Malik vowed to continue to serve business community for accelerating the economic activities in the country.