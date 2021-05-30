UrduPoint.com
UBG Lauds FBR For Record Tax Collection

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

UBG lauds FBR for record tax collection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunday congratulated Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for collecting record Rs 4143 billion revenue with an inspiring overall growth of 18 percent and 57 percent in April during 11 months of current financial year.

Talking to the media, UBG Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, President Zufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari and Information Secretary Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig hoped that FBR would continue to facilitate the taxpayers as this target had been possible mainly due to timely payment of taxes by the business community.

The UBG office-bearers congratulated FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed, Member In-Land Revenue Dr Ashfaq Ahmed and his team for their commendable performance in tax revenue collection in a fiscal year first timeever in Pakistan's history. They also assured to extend full support to government in identifying the taxevaders across the country.

