UBG Lauds Govt Efforts For Increase Pakistan's Export To Italy

Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:46 PM

UBG lauds govt efforts for increase Pakistan's export to Italy

United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appreciated the joint efforts of Ministry of Commerce and Embassy of Pakistan in Italy resulting in quantum record increase of Pakistan's exports to Italy at $ 786 million in 2020-2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :United business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appreciated the joint efforts of Ministry of Commerce and Embassy of Pakistan in Italy resulting in quantum record increase of Pakistan's exports to Italy at $ 786 million in 2020-2021.

This is 49 percent higher than of previous year, reveals report of Pakistan's Embassy in Italy.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, UBG's Patron in-Chief S. M. Muneer, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik , President ZubairTufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman UBG (Sindh) and members of UBG on Executive Committee of FPCCI said Pakistan's export to Italy was remarkable and its credit went to Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce and Pakistan Embassy.

They mentioned that this increase was achieved even Italy was worst hit by pandemic and its GDP had severely shrinked.

Pakistan textile, leather and rice, are the main contributors in our export to Italy and menu of our exportable items can be further enhanced, they said.

They said Italy was also important trading partner of Pakistan in Europe and it ranked fifth among Pakistan's top export destinations.

They underlined that both economies had tremendous potential to further enhance economic and trade cooperation particularly in the areas of construction, agriculture, technology, plastic, process food, dairy, livestock, pharmaceutical and environmental protection.

UBG leaders have requested all trade bodies to emphasize on their members to intensify interactions with their European counterparts and Commercial sections of Pakistan embassies in Europe to explore new avenues for export and joint ventures.

