UBG Launches Panel For FPCCI Elections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:23 PM

United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched its panel of candidates for the annual elections-2020. The elections are scheduled on December 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :United business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched its panel of candidates for the annual elections-2020. The elections are scheduled on December 27.

UBG's Chief Spokesman Gulzar Feroz told APP on Thursday that in the light of changing global economic candidates environment this year the majority of the candidates are from services sector.

Dr Nauman Idress Butt, from Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been picked by UBG leadership for FPCCI Presidentship for the next year.

He is a leading exporter and also a surgeon. Muhammad Hanif Gohar, from Association of Builders and Developers, is the Senior Vice President Candidate.

The candidates as Vice Presidents are Abdul Khaliq Khan, from Mirpurkhas Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zahid Iqbal, from Vehari Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Adnan Ali, from Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Malik Sohail Hussain, from Pakistan Crop Protection Association, Muhammad Kumail, from Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan, Zubair Bawaja, Pakistan Hotels Association, Shabab Ahmed, Pakistan Canvas and Tents Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Ms. Samina Fazil,from Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

