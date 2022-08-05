UrduPoint.com

UBG nominates Atif Ikram as presidential candidate for FPCCI election

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) Friday nominated veteran trade leader Atif Ikram from Islamabad as its presidential candidate and Arif Jeewa from Karachi as Senior Vice President for the annual election of FPCCI.

Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik while talking to media persons here said that high level 20-member core committee comprising top leaders across the country held marathon session and discussed threadbare the candidatures for all seats of President, SVP and VPs including women.

He said prior to finalising the Names of successful candidates feedback of all leaders was taken and in first phase of selection process Atif Ikram and Arif Jeewa were finally picked with consensus in a democratic manners for the top slots of president and senior vice president.

He said that the UBG provincial level scrutiny committees submitted their recommendations to core committee for the award tickets to the best candidates contesting elections for the slots of President, SVP and VPs.

He said that names of the highly potential candidates of VPs seats including woman VP will be announced shortly after further deliberations and consultations with provincial and local leaders.

He said 3 candidates VPs from Karachi will be taken on board while one VP from Lahore.

Shahzad Ali Malik said that the best highly educated young winning candidates enjoying the highest degree of integrity with a spirit of serving the business community will be awarded tickets on merit without any liking and disliking. He said under rotation policy, federation president will belong to Federal terrority.

He said 12 members UBG committee will visit Karachi on August 20 to hold further consultations with local leaderships for the final selection of three candidates for VPs. He claimed that UBG will clean sweep federation election as more than 85 per cent business community has reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community".

"We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders", he added.

Shahzad Malik said that UBG would act as a bridge between traders and government and all out efforts will be made on top priority to take care of the interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests, he concluded.

