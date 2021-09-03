UBG pays rich tributes to Syed Ali Shah Geelani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Founder Chairman Pak-US business Council and Chairman United Business Group(UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday paying glowing tributes to Syed Ali Shah Geelani and said that he was an icon of struggle who symbolized the struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir fearlessly.

In a condolence meeting, he said the Ummah has lost her bravest son who stood like a rock before the adversity and even the adversity could not withstand the courage and character of this great man.

Syed Ali Geelani was a light that lit the hearts of millions of youth and was integrity that brought conviction in the minds of millions to face the lethal, obnoxious malicious propaganda of the Indian government.

President UBG Zubair Tufail said his presence brought a spiritual dimension to the lifelong struggle for independence and even the fascist govt of Modi could not budge him an inch.

Gillani was a visionary and any allurement, enticement, fear, oppression, or threat to life did not deter him from pursuing his compulsive mission to break the shackles of Indian illegitimate rule and occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Zafar Bakhtawari SG UBG said Syed Ali Shah Geelani had only one ambition and that ambition was to achieve freedom from India. Pakistan has lost a Pakistani and a well-wisher of Ummah. A great vacuum has been created which at present, doesn't appear, will be filled so easily.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Secretary Information UBG said but the hope he has lit in the hearts of millions of Kashmiris will continue to invigorate the struggle for independence.

May Allah elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks in paradise. I have only one prayer for the Ummah that Gillani always prayed for.