UrduPoint.com

UBG Pays Rich Tributes To Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:40 PM

UBG pays rich tributes to Syed Ali Shah Geelani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Founder Chairman Pak-US business Council and Chairman United Business Group(UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday paying glowing tributes to Syed Ali Shah Geelani and said that he was an icon of struggle who symbolized the struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir fearlessly.

In a condolence meeting, he said the Ummah has lost her bravest son who stood like a rock before the adversity and even the adversity could not withstand the courage and character of this great man.

Syed Ali Geelani was a light that lit the hearts of millions of youth and was integrity that brought conviction in the minds of millions to face the lethal, obnoxious malicious propaganda of the Indian government.

President UBG Zubair Tufail said his presence brought a spiritual dimension to the lifelong struggle for independence and even the fascist govt of Modi could not budge him an inch.

Gillani was a visionary and any allurement, enticement, fear, oppression, or threat to life did not deter him from pursuing his compulsive mission to break the shackles of Indian illegitimate rule and occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Zafar Bakhtawari SG UBG said Syed Ali Shah Geelani had only one ambition and that ambition was to achieve freedom from India. Pakistan has lost a Pakistani and a well-wisher of Ummah. A great vacuum has been created which at present, doesn't appear, will be filled so easily.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Secretary Information UBG said but the hope he has lit in the hearts of millions of Kashmiris will continue to invigorate the struggle for independence.

May Allah elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks in paradise. I have only one prayer for the Ummah that Gillani always prayed for.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Business Syed Ali Shah Geelani Jammu Man Independence Prayer From Government Million P

Recent Stories

Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation ..

Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation of COVID-19

15 minutes ago
 Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impac ..

Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impact

23 minutes ago
 Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift proj ..

Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift projects under NAEP

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghan ..

Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghanistan

23 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

25 minutes ago
 Afghan U19 cricket team leaves for Islamabad amid ..

Afghan U19 cricket team leaves for Islamabad amid tight security

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.