LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (FPCCI-UBG) Saturday demanded the prime minister to direct the DGTO (Director General Trade Organisation) to decide immediately the pending case of rigging in the FPCCI presidential election.

Chairing a 80-member general body meeting of the Group here, UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik vowed to continue to serve the business community and make every effort for gearing up economic activities in the country.

Iftikhar Ali Malik resolved that UBG would promote and encourage highly educated and dedicated youth in the trade politics to lead and serve the business community.

Since it inception, he mentioned that the UBG had been attaching great importance to traders and advocating their cause at regional, provincial and national levels for getting addressed the problems confronted by the traders and exporters across the country.

The UBG general body meeting also discussed future strategy for the next FPCCI election, and it was decided that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence in finalizing the candidates.

The UBG office-bearers and leaders SM Muneer, Zubair Tufail, Zafar Bakhtawari, Sheikh Tanvir, Sheikh Asif, Khalid Tawab, Atta Bajwa, and Hameed Akhtar Chadda also spoke.