UBG sends 40 budget proposals to federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday sent a set of 40 growth oriented proposals for the upcoming Federal budget 2021-22 which would help the government for accelerating the pace of economic activities in wake of pandemic of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Chairman UBG and President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik in a statement said that Pakistan's economy is passing through a challenging phase due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The most impacted section of our society is the manufacturers, traders, retailers, importers and exporters and business community are in a distress and facing huge financial losses due to current emergency situation," he added.

He said UBG in its budget proposals amid Covid-19 economic scenario suggested deferment of interest payments of the businesses for six months, grant of exemption from the payment of Sales Tax on imported plant, machinery, equipment and components, reducing electricity tariff for all the sectors to 7.

5 cents/kwh.

He said It also suggested that source of income should not be asked on any kind of investment in any sector of the economy for the next two years.

Iftikhar Malik said that a huge amount of income tax and sales tax refunds was pending with FBR due to which business community was facing liquidity issues and proposed the FBR to speed up the process of their payment or allow their adjustment against payable taxes.

He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports and also giving incentives to the expatriate Pakistanis to invest in their homeland and open their business here.

Zubair Tufail said UBG had already submitted its proposals after approval from core committee jointly chaired by patron in chief SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik to all relevant departments but now we sent the same to new finance minister for inclusion in the budget.