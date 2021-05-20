UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UBG Sends 40 Budget Proposals To Federal Government

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

UBG sends 40 budget proposals to federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday sent a set of 40 growth oriented proposals for the upcoming Federal budget 2021-22 which would help the government for accelerating the pace of economic activities in wake of pandemic of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Chairman UBG and President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik in a statement said that Pakistan's economy is passing through a challenging phase due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The most impacted section of our society is the manufacturers, traders, retailers, importers and exporters and business community are in a distress and facing huge financial losses due to current emergency situation," he added.

He said UBG in its budget proposals amid Covid-19 economic scenario suggested deferment of interest payments of the businesses for six months, grant of exemption from the payment of Sales Tax on imported plant, machinery, equipment and components, reducing electricity tariff for all the sectors to 7.

5 cents/kwh.

He said It also suggested that source of income should not be asked on any kind of investment in any sector of the economy for the next two years.

Iftikhar Malik said that a huge amount of income tax and sales tax refunds was pending with FBR due to which business community was facing liquidity issues and proposed the FBR to speed up the process of their payment or allow their adjustment against payable taxes.

He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports and also giving incentives to the expatriate Pakistanis to invest in their homeland and open their business here.

Zubair Tufail said UBG had already submitted its proposals after approval from core committee jointly chaired by patron in chief SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik to all relevant departments but now we sent the same to new finance minister for inclusion in the budget.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exports Business Budget Same Chamber FBR Commerce All From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PDA DG Ammara Khan named in Rawalpindi Road Scanda ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

39 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

44 minutes ago

Webinar held at Islamia University to mark Palesti ..

32 minutes ago

KP govt to hold debate competitions to mark 70th a ..

32 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted to death after touching with ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.