(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer said on Sunday that UBG has secured landslide victory out of its unity and is all set to address key issues of the business community, besides striving for increasing exports and strengthening foreign exchange reserves.

Taking to media here at Allama Iqbal International Airport, he said that his Group won in annual elections of the FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry).

He was welcomed by the members of LCCI (Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry), local trade bodies, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) office-bearers and members including its Chairman Kamran Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman Asad Shafi, Executive Member Mohammad Ali, Energy Advisor Tahir Basharat Cheema and Secretary General Mohammad Raza Baqir were also present.

SM Tanveer said that UBG has won the annual elections for 2024-2025 after four years with a comfortable margin. Informing about the election result, he said that Ikram Sheikh of UBG was elected President by defeating BMP (Businessmen Penal) candidate, while Saqib Fayyaz Magoon won the slot of Senior Vice President by defeating Haji Ghani Usman. Overall, the joint candidates of UBG and BMPP won eight seats including President, Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents in the FPCCI elections. The UBG leaders have termed the group’s election victory as the hard work of SM Tanveer, Zubair Tufail, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Ali Hussam Asghar and the entire team.

He said that the role of FPCCI is very important in promoting the private sector in the country and assisting the government in boosting exports, encouraging foreign investment, and stimulating economic activity, and UBG will strengthen FPCCI to play this role effectively.

He said that the private sector is the backbone of the economy and there is a need to promote business leaders as role models in the country to attract youth towards entrepreneurship so that they could drive Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.

According to him, the UBG has prepared a plan to address the key issues of the business community and steer the economy out of trouble.

He said that the government is working hard and pursuing reforms in various sectors due to which the economy is now showing some signs of revival and vowed that all possible efforts would be made to put Pakistan on track of sustainable growth. He said that a Business Facilitation Centre has been established in Punjab as a One Window Facility to automate the licenses and NOCs required for starting up or expanding businesses that would help boost business activities.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, former President LCCI and Presidential candidate of UBG for FPCCI, hosted a reception dinner at his residence.