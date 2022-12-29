UBG to continue advocating just cause of traders: Shahzad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said that UBG firmly believes in the rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution, and the promotion of democracy and will continue to advocate the just cause of traders and businesses community in the corridors of power.

He sought the support of executive committee members to play their key role in strengthening the federation by fully ensuring the peaceful exit of the outgoing body on December 31, adding that the outgoing body of FPCCI has convened an annual general meeting on December 30.

The outgoing President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) convened the annual general meeting of the apex trade body on Friday and copies of the agenda have been circulated among all members, said a press release.

The incumbent office bearers including the president, senior vice president, and all vice presidents will cease to hold their offices automatically on January 01.2023 as their one-year tenure stands expired on December 31, he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik said UBG has fully committed to safeguarding the interests of the business community at all levels throughout the country which is the backbone of the national economy and urged the Directorate General Trade Organization to take measures for holding a fair free and impartial election.