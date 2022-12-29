UrduPoint.com

UBG To Continue Advocating Just Cause Of Traders: Shahzad Malik

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

UBG to continue advocating just cause of traders: Shahzad Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said that UBG firmly believes in the rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution, and the promotion of democracy and will continue to advocate the just cause of traders and businesses community in the corridors of power.

He sought the support of executive committee members to play their key role in strengthening the federation by fully ensuring the peaceful exit of the outgoing body on December 31, adding that the outgoing body of FPCCI has convened an annual general meeting on December 30.

The outgoing President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) convened the annual general meeting of the apex trade body on Friday and copies of the agenda have been circulated among all members, said a press release.

The incumbent office bearers including the president, senior vice president, and all vice presidents will cease to hold their offices automatically on January 01.2023 as their one-year tenure stands expired on December 31, he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik said UBG has fully committed to safeguarding the interests of the business community at all levels throughout the country which is the backbone of the national economy and urged the Directorate General Trade Organization to take measures for holding a fair free and impartial election.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Business Democracy Chamber January December Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest a ..

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

12 minutes ago
 PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

47 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

1 hour ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.