UBG to sweep FPCCI elections with thumping majority, claims Ilyas Bilour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Senator Muhammad Ilyas Bilour Thursday said that United Business Group (UBG) would sweep annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for 6th time consecutively as it emerged the most popular leading trade body after landslide victory of overwhelming majority of its candidates in regional elections of the chamber of commerce and industry across the country.

Addressing a luncheon held in honor of UBG patron in chief SM Muneer, Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik and leading traders and newly elected office bearers of the chambers drawn across the country at his residence in connection with second round of election campaign of FPCCI, Ilyas Bilour said that UBG has introduced a merit based election system and democratic culture in chambers and trade bodies associations elections. He termed it much laudable and hoped that UBG would continue to nominate highly competent candidates enjoying the highest degree of integrity and studded with the spirit of serving the business community to lead the apex trade body of the country in future too.

Patron-in Chief UBG and former TDAP Chief S M Muneer said his opponent miserably failed to live up to the aspiration of the traders and could not win even a single seats of FPCCI throughout the last five years since the inception of UBG and there was nothing on their credit, which could attract the voters.

He said their political rivals had started maligning UBG leaders for the sake of cheap popularity, but voters would consider services of the leaders of business community and reject their propaganda campaign. "The business community across the stretch of country was aware of the UBG services and they know the past of opponents," he added.

Central Chairman UBG and SVP SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik said the group always focused on attaining economic prosperity of the country through advocating the just cause of the traders. "UBG will continue to follow it 30 points agenda mainly aimed at accelerating the pace of economic activities and expedite the process of rapid industrialization besides bringing green revolution in the country which he added will ultimately help improve the socioeconomic conditions of the poor strata of the society especially farmers and growers," he added.

He urged the government to focus on arresting the downward graph of dwindling export on urgent basis and provide package of incentives to boost exports.

He said that the top leadership of UBG always firmly believed in the rule of law, promotion and strengthening of democracy and upholding the glory of constitutions. He said all decisions were taken with consensus in the interest of the business community and all out efforts were made to help address the genuine grievances being confronted by the traders.

The elections would seal the fate of conspirators who had always preferred personal welfare in the name of promotion of interests of the business community, he concluded.

Presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt, VP candidate Malik Sohail Hussain and senior leaders Tanvir Ahmad Sh, Zubair Tufail, Daroo Khan Achakzai also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Iftikhar Ali Malik chaired a high level consultative meeting with Senator Ilays Bilour and local trade leaders to work out strategy to solve their problems on top priority.