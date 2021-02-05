UrduPoint.com
UBG Urges Businessmen To Avail FBR's Out Of Court Settlement Offer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

UBG urges businessmen to avail FBR's out of court settlement offer

United Businessmen Group ( UBG) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday advised the businessmen to avail 'out of court settlement' offer of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for amicable resolution of their taxation disputes without any hassles within time frame of only 120 days

Talking to a 10 member joint delegation of traders and Lahore Tax Bar Association led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain here, he said that FBR Chairman had fully assured him that all complications and problems being confronted by business community would be addressed on top priority at all levels.

Talking to a 10 member joint delegation of traders and Lahore Tax Bar Association led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain here, he said that FBR Chairman had fully assured him that all complications and problems being confronted by business community would be addressed on top priority at all levels.

Malik said that for the benefit of tax payers, alternate dispute resolution committees (ADRCs) had also be re-mobilized and activated by virtue of which taxpayers were fully encouraged to get their cases settled through these committees in much lesser time and without incurring litigation expenses.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that according to FBR Chairman, 18 ARDC committees had started working across the country to help facilitate the taxpayers to resolve their disputes at their doorstep within 120 days. He said these committees were now empowered to stay the process of recovery in hardship cases.

He said that under these new initiatives taken by the FBR through change in law vide Finance Act 2020 if an applicant taxpayer, who wanted to approach ADRC for settlement of his case or dispute, was now not required to withdraw his case pending in any other appellant forum.

Malik said that in an effort to enhance taxpayers' confidence in this system, members of ARDC apart from relevant chief commissioner would also include reputable judges, chartered accountant and businessman nominated by relevant chambers.

Appreciating another business-friendly policy of FBR, Iftikhar Malik said now taxpayers could file first appeal before commissioner through emails against any appealable order without visiting relevant office.

He mentioned that FBR on the special directive of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all-out efforts by taking bold steps to speed-up the process of disposal of thousands of litigation cases pending in different appellate fora. He said that entire taxation network had been streamlined mainly aimed at facilitating the taxpayers exclusively.

Malik also thanked the FBR Chairman for taking care of genuine grievances of the business community and hoped that such policies would continue to boost the morale of the taxpayers which were strength and source of revenue.

