UBG vows to continue to serve traders community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Business Group (UBG) ,the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations, Saturday vowed to continue to serve the business community doubtlessly and help gear up economic activities in the country on top priority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) ,the largest alliance of chambers and trade associations, Saturday vowed to continue to serve the business community doubtlessly and help gear up economic activities in the country on top priority.

Addressing the 20 members core committee here, President SAARC chamber of commerce and UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik formally announced to kick off the second round of election campaign of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He claimed that UBG since its inception always attached great importance to the business community and advocated their cause at all regional, provincial and national levels.

He mentioned that National Business Group of Sindh led by Zahid Hussain has entered into election alliance with UBG which was one of the major breakthrough and success in real term.

Malik said majority of chambers and associations had assured their full unconditional support and the UBG would sweep the upcoming annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) with a wide margin.

He said educated popular traders with a spirit of serving the business community had been awarded tickets on merit and with consensus. He claimed UBG candidates would be incarnation of integrity, honesty and patriotism and registered tax payer.

SM Muneer said that traders had reposed full confidence in the UBG for pursuing business-friendly policies and supremacy of democracy besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community.

Presidential candidate Khalid Tawab said: "We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders."Almas Hyder VP candidate from Punjab said the UBG would act as a bridge between traders and the government and all out efforts will be made on top priority to take care interests of the business community as well as safeguarding the national interests.

All other seven candidates for SVP and VPs, including Hameed Akhtar Chadda, UBG Punjab Coordinator Rehmat Ullah Javed, UBG provincial spokesman Waqar Ahmad Mian also spoke.