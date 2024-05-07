Open Menu

UBS Back In Profit After Credit Suisse Takeover Losses

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 07:21 PM

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

Swiss banking giant UBS on Tuesday said first quarter net profit rose 71 percent to nearly $1.8 billion, far exceeding expectations, after two quarters in the red due to the mammoth takeover of Credit Suisse

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Swiss banking giant UBS on Tuesday said first quarter net profit rose 71 percent to nearly $1.8 billion, far exceeding expectations, after two quarters in the red due to the mammoth takeover of Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's biggest bank said its turnover increased by 46 percent to $12.

7 billion, largely thanks to its investment banking arm, which had been the key project in the mega-merger.

Investment banking revenues increased by 16 percent, driven by a more favourable market climate and by the good performance of IPOs and mergers and acquisitions.

In March 2023, Swiss authorities strongarmed UBS into the $3.25-billion takeover to prevent Credit Suisse from going under with catastrophic consequences for the global financial system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Switzerland March Market From Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

33 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

33 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

33 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

33 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

33 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

38 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

38 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

38 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

54 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

38 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

38 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business