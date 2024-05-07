UBS Back In Profit After Credit Suisse Takeover Losses
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Swiss banking giant UBS on Tuesday said first quarter net profit rose 71 percent to nearly $1.8 billion, far exceeding expectations, after two quarters in the red due to the mammoth takeover of Credit Suisse.
Switzerland's biggest bank said its turnover increased by 46 percent to $12.
7 billion, largely thanks to its investment banking arm, which had been the key project in the mega-merger.
Investment banking revenues increased by 16 percent, driven by a more favourable market climate and by the good performance of IPOs and mergers and acquisitions.
In March 2023, Swiss authorities strongarmed UBS into the $3.25-billion takeover to prevent Credit Suisse from going under with catastrophic consequences for the global financial system.
