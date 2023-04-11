UBS-Credit Suisse Merger Unlikely to Cause Massive Layoffs - Swiss State Secretary

The recent acquisition of collapsed Swiss bank Credit Suisse by Switzerland's largest bank UBS may not cause the predicted wave of layoffs after all, Helene Budliger Artieda, the director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The recent acquisition of collapsed Swiss bank Credit Suisse by Switzerland's largest bank UBS may not cause the predicted wave of layoffs after all, Helene Budliger Artieda, the director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We hope that massive job cuts can be avoided, but if they happen, we will have to work together with the cantons," she said during an interview to Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, while discussing possible economic consequences of the merger.

She added that Guy Parmelin, the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, had already held discussions on that topic with members of staff associations and trade unions of Switzerland.

In mid-March, Credit Suisse's share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking fears of a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the recent collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank. The Swiss bank soon announced the sale of more than $3 billion in assets.