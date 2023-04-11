Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UBS-Credit Suisse Merger Unlikely To Cause Massive Layoffs - Swiss State Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

UBS-Credit Suisse Merger Unlikely to Cause Massive Layoffs - Swiss State Secretary

The recent acquisition of collapsed Swiss bank Credit Suisse by Switzerland's largest bank UBS may not cause the predicted wave of layoffs after all, Helene Budliger Artieda, the director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The recent acquisition of collapsed Swiss bank Credit Suisse by Switzerland's largest bank UBS may not cause the predicted wave of layoffs after all, Helene Budliger Artieda, the director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We hope that massive job cuts can be avoided, but if they happen, we will have to work together with the cantons," she said during an interview to Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, while discussing possible economic consequences of the merger.

She added that Guy Parmelin, the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, had already held discussions on that topic with members of staff associations and trade unions of Switzerland.

In mid-March, Credit Suisse's share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking fears of a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the recent collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank. The Swiss bank soon announced the sale of more than $3 billion in assets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Job Bank Sale Price Switzerland May All Share Billion

Recent Stories

NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooper ..

NA body briefed on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin G ..

Court allows two-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

7 minutes ago
 Poland Seeking Ways to Distribute Ukrainian Grain ..

Poland Seeking Ways to Distribute Ukrainian Grain in EU - Polish Agriculture Min ..

1 minute ago
 Youth needs guidance to implement business ideas i ..

Youth needs guidance to implement business ideas into reality: FCCI chief

48 seconds ago
 PCJCCI, minister discuss Chinese investment in Pak ..

PCJCCI, minister discuss Chinese investment in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium 2023 set ..

Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium 2023 set to take place in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.