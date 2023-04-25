UBS hopes to complete Credit Suisse takeover before July

:UBS said Tuesday it would likely complete its takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse before the end of June, as the bank posted an underwhelming first quarter net profit of $1.0 billion

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ):UBS said Tuesday it would likely complete its takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse before the end of June, as the bank posted an underwhelming first quarter net profit of $1.0 billion.

All eyes were on what shape Switzerland's biggest bank is in as it prepares to carry out its rescue merger with its closest domestic competitor.

Analysts polled by the Swiss financial newswire AWP expected UBS's first quarter net profit to tick in at around $1.7 billion, down from $2.1 billion a year ago.

Net income for the first quarter was reduced by an increase in litigation provisions of $665 million to settle an old dispute linked to the sub-prime crisis in the United States.

The bank said it was in advanced discussions with the US Department of Justice and reported progress towards settling the case.

UBS said it saw a net inflow of new money into its global wealth management division of $28 billion, of which $7 billion came in the last 10 days of March, following the takeover announcement.

And returning chief executive Sergio Ermotti said he would give clarity as soon as possible within the coming months on what the scene would look like for domestic banking within Switzerland.

He said any decisions would be "based on facts", saying public discussion at this stage was "totally based on emotions and in many cases, totally uninformed".

"Whatever we do has to be sustainable and viable," he stressed, in a conference call with analysts.

There are concerns within Switzerland about thousands of prospective job cuts, plus the vast size of the new bank squashing consumer and business choice -- and potentially being too big for the state to rescue if it got itself into trouble.

UBS shares dropped in morning trade on the Swiss stock exchange Tuesday. Shares were down 3.9 percent at 17.48 Swiss francs each in mid-morning trading.