Open Menu

UBS Net Profit Up 71% After Two Quarters In The Red

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:21 PM

UBS net profit up 71% after two quarters in the red

Swiss banking giant UBS on Tuesday said first quarter net profit rose 71 percent to nearly $1.8 billion after two quarters in the red due to the takeover of Credit Suisse

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Swiss banking giant UBS on Tuesday said first quarter net profit rose 71 percent to nearly $1.8 billion after two quarters in the red due to the takeover of Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's biggest bank said turnover increased by 46 percent to $12.7 billion.

A company statement said income of its investment bank -- the largest project in the integration of rival Credit Suisse -- increased by 16 percent due to a more favourable market climate and a good performance of IPOs and mergers and acquisitions.

In March 2023, Swiss authorities strongarmed UBS into the $3.25-billion takeover to prevent Credit Suisse from going under with catastrophic consequences for the global financial system.

The results for the first three months of 2024 were a moment for the bank to review progress since the integration of Credit Suisse.

"A little over a year ago, we were asked to play a critical role in stabilising the Swiss and global financial systems through the acquisition of Credit Suisse and we are delivering on our commitments," said UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti.

"This quarter marks the return to reported net profits and further capital accretion -- a testament to the strength of our business and client franchises and our ability to deliver significant progress on our integration plans while actively optimising our financial resources."

The megamerger combined two heavyweight banks pulling in diametrically different directions.

As for the outlook, the bank said that although monetary easing was expected in the eurozone, the United States and Switzerland, "the timing and magnitude of rate cuts by central banks are unclear, as inflation remains above their target range".

"In addition, the ongoing geopolitical tensions, combined with consequential elections in several major economies, continue to create uncertainty," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Bank Progress United States Switzerland March Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

16 minutes ago
 Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate sol ..

Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption

11 minutes ago
 Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, E ..

Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours

31 minutes ago
 Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full pot ..

Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full potential of Faisalabad: FCCI Act ..

12 minutes ago
 Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves ..

Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves, 6234 arrested in 241 days: F ..

12 minutes ago
 German CG calls on Sindh Governor

German CG calls on Sindh Governor

12 minutes ago
Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

55 minutes ago
 Development of education sector, top priority of G ..

Development of education sector, top priority of Govt: Provincial Minister of Un ..

30 minutes ago
 Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interb ..

Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank

1 hour ago
 Mirpurkhas MP demands action against illegal encro ..

Mirpurkhas MP demands action against illegal encroachments on LBOD, Dhoro Nala

30 minutes ago
 Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF

Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF

52 minutes ago
 RPO awards cash prizes, certificates to traffic wa ..

RPO awards cash prizes, certificates to traffic wardens

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business