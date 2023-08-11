Open Menu

UBS No Longer Taking State Aid For Credit Suisse Takeover

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

UBS no longer taking state aid for Credit Suisse takeover

Swiss banking giant UBS voluntarily put an end Friday to the state and central bank support that smoothed its takeover of stricken Credit Suisse, saying they were no longer necessary

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Swiss banking giant UBS voluntarily put an end Friday to the state and central bank support that smoothed its takeover of stricken Credit Suisse, saying they were no longer necessary.

UBS agreed to buy its rival in a 3-billion-franc ($3.5 billion) fire sale hastily arranged over a March weekend by Swiss authorities afraid that a weakened Credit Suisse would go bankrupt.

UBS was granted up to 9 billion francs for protection against any losses incurred selling certain Credit Suisse assets, along with 100 billion Swiss francs in liquidity assistance provided by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

These loans ensured that both banks had sufficient liquidity to carry out the takeover.

They also assured protection for UBS against the risk of extreme losses, the bank said in a statement Friday, as it had "very limited" time to study Credit Suisse's assets during takeover negotiations.

UBS has now concluded that the government support is no longer needed and asked for a "voluntary termination" of the agreements as of Friday.

UBS will pay 40 million francs in compensation for the measures.

The bank also announced that Credit Suisse had fully repaid the additional liquidity support loans granted by the central bank.

The measures taken by the central bank, state and financial regulators FINMA "were necessary due to the acute crisis of confidence at Credit Suisse," the SNB said in a statement Friday.

The liquidity assistance amounted to 168 billion francs, the SNB said, emphasizing that it "has been repaid in full".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Bank Sale Buy March Government National Bank Of Pakistan Billion Million

Recent Stories

Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi funct ..

Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi functions

3 minutes ago
 China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

3 minutes ago
 IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 ..

IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 soldiers

5 minutes ago
 Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more mo ..

Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more monsoon rains

6 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation up by 0.69pc

Weekly inflation up by 0.69pc

6 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day wi ..

Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal

6 minutes ago
Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Sa ..

Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Saddar, adjoining areas

6 minutes ago
 China's State Council stresses efforts in flood re ..

China's State Council stresses efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

9 minutes ago
 Youth held for doing a wheelie

Youth held for doing a wheelie

13 minutes ago
 EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign ..

EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign on Concordia

13 minutes ago
 Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's c ..

Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's coup crisis

13 minutes ago
 7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business