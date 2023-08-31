Open Menu

UBS To Absorb Credit Suisse Domestic Unit, Eyes Billions In Cost Savings

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Banking giant UBS said Thursday it would fully absorb the Swiss unit of its recently-swallowed rival Credit Suisse into its operations, without spelling out the implications for job cuts

Switzerland's largest bank, which was strongarmed into a $3.25-billion takeover of its closest domestic rival in March to keep it from going under, said it aimed to complete most of the integration by the end of 2026, and was eying more than $10 billion in cost savings by then.

"Two and a half months since closing the Credit Suisse acquisition, we are wasting no time in delivering value for all our stakeholders from one of the biggest and most complex bank mergers in history," UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti said.

The announcement came as UBS posted its second-quarter income statement, presenting its first results since the mega-merger that rocked Swiss banking was finalised in June.

The results were strong for UBS, which posted a towering net profit of $29.2 billion. Credit Suisse took a $10.1 billion loss over the same period.

