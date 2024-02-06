Open Menu

UBS To Reward Shareholders As Credit Suisse-linked Losses Narrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM

UBS to reward shareholders as Credit Suisse-linked losses narrow

Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday it would hand shareholders up to $1 billion in share buybacks as it posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss stemming from the costs of absorbing fallen rival Credit Suisse

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday it would hand shareholders up to $1 billion in share buybacks as it posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss stemming from the costs of absorbing fallen rival Credit Suisse.

Presenting its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, the bank reported a net loss of $279 million in the final three months of 2023 -- far less than the nearly $500 million analysts had been bracing for.

The result followed a bigger, $785 million loss in the third quarter.

For the full year, UBS bagged a net profit of $29 billion in 2023.

Much of the gain stemmed from the difference between the value of the assets obtained in the acquisition of Credit Suisse and the discount price of $3.

25 billion it paid to buy then Switzerland's second biggest bank, which was on the verge of bankruptcy.

UBS chief Sergio Ermotti hailed the group's position nearly a year after it was strongarmed by Swiss authorities into a takeover aimed at averting a wider financial crisis.

"2023 was a defining year in UBS's history with the acquisition of Credit Suisse," Ermotti said in the earnings statement.

"Thanks to the exceptional efforts of all of our colleagues, we stabilised the franchise and have made tremendous progress in the integration."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Buy Progress Price Switzerland All From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played

8 minutes ago
 President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln ..

President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln to heirs of insurance policyh ..

8 minutes ago
 Two citizen looted at gunpoint

Two citizen looted at gunpoint

8 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman

7 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical ..

Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical trials' to start on Feb 7

7 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

7 minutes ago
 Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine ..

Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine: Kyiv

7 minutes ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investme ..

Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investment cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

7 minutes ago
 Australian central bank holds cash rate steady at ..

Australian central bank holds cash rate steady at 4.35 pct

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business