Ufone, PTCL CEO Rashid Khan Dies Of Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:27 PM

Ufone, PTCL CEO Rashid Khan dies of Covid-19

Rashid Khan was not well for last couple of weeks and was admitted to a private hospital in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Rashid Khan, the Chief Executive Officer of Ufone and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

He was serving as CEO of Ufone since August 2017.

Earlier, he remained the CEO and president of mobilink (now Jazz) for six years from July 2008 to August 2014.

He had also worked with Silicon Valley for almost 15 years for various international companies. Mr. Khan played an important in telecom sectors and introduced many inventions.

