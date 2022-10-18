UrduPoint.com

Uganda Open To Trading With Russia In National Currencies - Ambassador

Published October 18, 2022

Uganda Open to Trading With Russia in National Currencies - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Uganda has no objections to switching the trade with Russia to rubles and Ugandan shillings, with Kampala having a liberal attitude toward the issue, Ugandan Ambassador to Russia Moses Kizige told Sputnik.

"We are a liberal country. We can do (trade) in rubles ... so, we do not mind," Kizige said.

The diplomat added that Uganda exports fruits and coffee to Russia.

Russia has been seeking to eradicate the Dollar and euro from its foreign trade relations since the 2014 wave of sanctions over Crimea. Talks were on with Iran, Turkey, China as well as a number of African and Latina American countries. Russia intensified the effort after slapped with sanctions over Ukraine this year.

