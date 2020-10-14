UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uganda Registers Revenue Surplus In Q1

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:42 PM

Uganda registers revenue surplus in Q1

Uganda has registered a revenue surplus of over 1 trillion shillings (274 million U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2020/21, which started on July 1, the country's tax body the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) said Wednesday

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Uganda has registered a revenue surplus of over 1 trillion shillings (274 million U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2020/21, which started on July 1, the country's tax body the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) said Wednesday.

Between July and September, net revenue amounted to 4 trillion shillings (1.1 billion dollars) against a target of about 3 trillion shillings (822 million dollars), the URA said in a report.

Key sectors that contributed about 76 percent of the revenue include wholesale and retail, manufacturing, information and communication, financial and insurance services, and public administration, it said.

Meanwhile, the country has registered a revenue growth of 64.8 billion shillings (17.7 million dollars), up 1.64 percent year-on-year, it said.

In particular, while April, May, June and July saw declines in revenue, August and September registered growth, which shows a resurgence from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The URA added that it is expected to collect about 19.7 trillion shillings (5.4 billion dollars) in FY 2020/21, compared to the target of 20.3 trillion shillings (5.6 billion dollars) in FY 2019/20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Uganda April May June July August September From Billion Million

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 117,200 cusecs water

1 minute ago

Motorway Police book seven from wedding convoy

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks close marginally higher

1 minute ago

Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurates newly established Re ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz MS-17 Delivers Crew to ISS in Recor ..

7 minutes ago

Misbah to step down from chief selector’s role t ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.