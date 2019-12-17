UrduPoint.com
UHD Plantation Vital To Promote Mango,enhance Growers Income

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:37 PM

UHD plantation vital to promote mango,enhance growers income

Mango Growers Cooperative Society Ltd (MGCSL) has decided to adopt modern technology 'Ultra High Density (UHD) plantation to promote mango cultivation in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) -:Mango Growers Cooperative Society Ltd (MGCSL) has decided to adopt modern technology 'Ultra High Density (UHD) plantation to promote mango cultivation in the region.

This was decided in Annual general meeting of Mango Growers Cooperative Society Ltd. (MGCSL) held at Mango Research Station here.

The meeting was chaired by MGCSL President Syed Zahid Hussain Gardezi, while Prof.Dr.Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) was the chief guest and deputy registrar cooperatives Multan Mian Abdul Shakoor attended the meeting as guest of honour.

Prof. Dr. Asif informed that MNSUA will set up a website to highlight different aspects of UHD plantation. Besides this, the university will initiate short term courses for small mango growers to teach them UHD production technology.

Deputy Registrar Cooperatives Multan Mian Abdul Shakoor assured that he will strive to get MGCSL registered as a body and broadened its scope across the province.

President of mango society Syed Zahid Hussain Gardezi appreciated the role of MNSUA and Mango Research Institute (MRI) in introducing UHD Mango technology in the country which will facilitate small land holders.

Presentations were given by Malik Tariq Horticulturist from MRI and Dr. Muhammad Amin from MNSUA on new technology and handling of Ultra High Density Plantation of Mangoes.

The meeting demanded review on cost of electricity for tube-wells for irrigation and desired minimal fixed unit charges.They also desired 'Mango Growers Package' and sought installation of solar panels and upgradation of water conserving machinery in the orchards.

