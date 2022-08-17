UK About to Receive Liquefied Natural Gas From Australia Amid Energy Crisis - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The UK is getting ready to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Australia for the first time in six years amid an energy crisis, Bloomberg reported.

According to energy intelligence from Kpler, the LNG tanker Attalos is on its way to the UK. The tanker's cargo originated at Australia's North West Shelf project.

Its arrival at the Isle of Grain terminal east of London is expected on August 22, ship-tracking data show.

The UK and continental Europe usually import liquefied natural gas from Qatar, the United States and Peru. Supplies from the Asia-Pacific region are rare due to lengthy journeys and high demand from Asian buyers.

After the start of Russia's special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which has led to an increase in prices for energy and food in Europe and the United States.