UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Agrees To Bail Out British Steel Paving Way For Turkish Buyout - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:11 PM

UK Agrees to Bail Out British Steel Paving Way for Turkish Buyout - Reports

The UK government agreed on Friday to provide financial assistance to the foreclosing British Steel company, meaning Turkey's military pension fund will likely buy the company out in the near future, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The UK government agreed on Friday to provide financial assistance to the foreclosing British Steel company, meaning Turkey's military pension fund will likely buy the company out in the near future, local media reported.

The United Kingdom's second largest steel maker was put into compulsory liquidation on May 22, after the company's owner, Greybull Capital, failed to secure funding for British Steel's operations. Oyak, Turkey's military pension fund that is also the largest shareholder in Turkey's Erdemir steel giant, has reportedly been the front-runner to buy out the UK firm.

According to the Sky news media outlet, UK Department for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ministers signed off on the financial aid package that will encompass grants and loans on commercial terms to the UK steelmaker.

Additionally, the move will grant Ataer Holdings, owned by Oyak, a period of exclusivity within which it may overtake British Steel.

The financial aid package could amount to a long-term sum of over 300 million Pounds ($362 million), the outlet said, adding that Turkey's military fund submitted a formal offer on Friday to buy out the steelmaker for nearly 70 million pounds.

The buyout could secure at least 25,000 jobs for employees of British Steel and its supply chain affiliates.

The UK steel industry has been struggling due to competition from China, who provides steel to the EU market at a cheaper price. In 2018, the UK parliament released a report in which it is said that the economic output from the UK steel industry declined by 8 percent in 2015 and 30 percent in the following year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Turkey China Parliament Company Buy Price United Kingdom May 2015 2018 Market Media From Government Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Leaders of Visegrad Group Invited to Attend 30th B ..

1 minute ago

Ryanair Pilots in Ireland Vote to Go on Strike Ove ..

2 minutes ago

FBR asks gas companies not to provide connections ..

2 minutes ago

IEA Oil Demand Forecast Confirms OPEC+ Deal Extens ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Denies Claims of Russian Border Guards Viol ..

12 minutes ago

US Border Patrol Marine Unit Comes Under Fire From ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.