UK Agrees to Bail Out British Steel Paving Way for Turkish Buyout - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The UK government agreed on Friday to provide financial assistance to the foreclosing British Steel company , meaning Turkey 's military pension fund will likely buy the company out in the near future, local media reported.

The United Kingdom's second largest steel maker was put into compulsory liquidation on May 22, after the company's owner, Greybull Capital, failed to secure funding for British Steel's operations. Oyak, Turkey's military pension fund that is also the largest shareholder in Turkey's Erdemir steel giant, has reportedly been the front-runner to buy out the UK firm.

According to the Sky news media outlet, UK Department for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ministers signed off on the financial aid package that will encompass grants and loans on commercial terms to the UK steelmaker.

Additionally, the move will grant Ataer Holdings, owned by Oyak, a period of exclusivity within which it may overtake British Steel.

The financial aid package could amount to a long-term sum of over 300 million Pounds ($362 million), the outlet said, adding that Turkey's military fund submitted a formal offer on Friday to buy out the steelmaker for nearly 70 million pounds.

The buyout could secure at least 25,000 jobs for employees of British Steel and its supply chain affiliates.

The UK steel industry has been struggling due to competition from China, who provides steel to the EU market at a cheaper price. In 2018, the UK parliament released a report in which it is said that the economic output from the UK steel industry declined by 8 percent in 2015 and 30 percent in the following year.