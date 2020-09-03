UK Aircraft Parts Supplier to Face Major Job Cuts Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Owner

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) UK's GKN Aerospace company, which produces aircraft components and is owned by Melrose Industries, will face a significant reduction in its global workforce over the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's sales, the parent company said on Thursday in the publication of half-year results.

"Consultations are already well underway with employees and unions worldwide and regrettably a significant reduction in the worldwide workforce is inevitable in the second half of the year," the report said.

According to the report, overall sales for GKN Aerospace declined by 18 percent in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

"A sales reduction of approximately 25-30% is expected for the full year, with the business broadly breaking even," the company said.

In July, Melrose Industries noted the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the wider group and warned that there would be an inevitable impact on workforce reduction.

The Aerospace sector is among the worst impacted industries from the pandemic, as governments grounded planes around the world to curb the spread of the virus. Numerous airlines have filed for bankruptcy, and others have permanently decommissioned long haul planes and announced huge job cuts.

