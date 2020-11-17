UK airline EasyJet posts first annual loss on virus

British no-frills airline EasyJet on Tuesday posted the group's first ever annual pre-tax loss as a result of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global air travel

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :British no-frills airline EasyJet on Tuesday posted the group's first ever annual pre-tax loss as a result of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global air travel.

EasyJet said it suffered a pre-tax loss of �1.27 billion ($1.7 billion, 1.4 billion Euros) in its year to September, the first loss in its 25-year history. That compared with a year-earlier net profit of �430 million.