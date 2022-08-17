UrduPoint.com

UK Annual Inflation Accelerated To Record 10.1% In July - ONS

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 11:40 AM

UK Annual Inflation Accelerated to Record 10.1% in July - ONS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The annual inflation in the UK in July accelerated to 10.1% from 9.4% a month earlier, marking a record high, since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

"The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to July 2022, up from 9.4% in June," the ONS said in a statement.

In July, consumer prices rose by 0.6% after rising by 0.8% in June.

