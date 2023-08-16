Open Menu

UK Annual Inflation Drops To 15-month Low

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 05:52 PM

UK annual inflation drops to 15-month low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped sharply in July to a 15-month low, official data revealed Wednesday, off the back of lower energy prices and in line with economists' expectations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Britain's annual inflation rate dropped sharply in July to a 15-month low, official data revealed Wednesday, off the back of lower energy prices and in line with economists' expectations.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by an annual rate of 6.8 percent, down from 7.9 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, easing the country's cost-of-living crisis.

July's price growth met the predictions of analysts, including the Bank of England, which had forecast the 6.8-percent rate.

It follows a bigger-than-expected drop in June, when the CPI fell 0.8 percent.

However, UK inflation has for months been the highest among G7 nations, despite the Bank of England hiking its key interest rate more than a dozen times in succession to try to tame it.

Although there was a fall in gas and electricity prices in July, food prices continued to rise, but less quickly than in the same month a year earlier.

"Inflation slowed markedly for the second consecutive month, driven by falls in the price of gas and electricity," ONS deputy director of prices Matthew Corder said.

"Although remaining high, food price inflation has also eased again, particularly for milk, bread and cereal.

"Core inflation was unchanged in July, with the falling cost of goods offset by higher service prices," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Bank Tame Same Price United Kingdom Turkish Lira June July Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

France commits 3 million to support UNICEF's healt ..

France commits 3 million to support UNICEF's health and immunization efforts in ..

11 minutes ago
 Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work ..

Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work goals

11 minutes ago
 Qamar Ikram Hockey Club wins championship

Qamar Ikram Hockey Club wins championship

11 minutes ago
 China's service production expands 5.7 pct in July ..

China's service production expands 5.7 pct in July

11 minutes ago
 Looking forward to advancing trade, investment tie ..

Looking forward to advancing trade, investment ties with UAE: Caretaker Prime Mi ..

11 minutes ago
 Multiple churches vandalized in Faisalabad distric ..

Multiple churches vandalized in Faisalabad district

17 minutes ago
Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopel ..

Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopeless, but UAE’s help brought ..

20 minutes ago
 World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out ..

World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out next steps to reform internat ..

20 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Special Olym ..

20 minutes ago
 DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD ..

DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmo ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Molano delivers sensationa ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Molano delivers sensational sprint win in Burgos

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 419 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 419 points

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business