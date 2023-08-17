Open Menu

UK Annual Inflation Drops To 15-month Low

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:06 PM

UK annual inflation drops to 15-month low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped sharply in July to a 15-month low, official data revealed Wednesday, off the back of lower energy prices and in line with economists' expectations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):Britain's annual inflation rate dropped sharply in July to a 15-month low, official data revealed Wednesday, off the back of lower energy prices and in line with economists' expectations.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by an annual rate of 6.8 percent, down from 7.9 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, easing the country's cost-of-living crisis.

July's price growth met the predictions of analysts, including the Bank of England, which had forecast the 6.8-percent rate.

It follows a bigger-than-expected drop in June, when the CPI fell 0.8 percent.

However, UK inflation has for months been the highest among G7 nations, despite the Bank of England hiking its key interest rate more than a dozen times in succession to try to tame it.

Although there was a fall in gas and electricity prices in July, food prices continued to rise, but less quickly than in the same month a year earlier.

"Inflation slowed markedly for the second consecutive month, driven by falls in the price of gas and electricity," ONS deputy director of prices Matthew Corder said.

"Although remaining high, food price inflation has also eased again, particularly for milk, bread and cereal.

"Core inflation was unchanged in July, with the falling cost of goods offset by higher service prices," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Bank Tame Same Price United Kingdom Turkish Lira June July Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FANR prepares to participate in COP28 by introduci ..

FANR prepares to participate in COP28 by introducing initiatives foreseeing the ..

9 minutes ago
 Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructi ..

Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructions on Express Highway

20 minutes ago
 Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners ..

Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners to rent

24 minutes ago
 South Korea fines 3 mobile carriers $25M for 'unfa ..

South Korea fines 3 mobile carriers $25M for 'unfair advertising'

16 minutes ago
 Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chi ..

Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chinese agricultural technology

23 minutes ago
Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemn ..

Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemns Jaranwala incident

23 minutes ago
 Most markets drop as US rate, China fears dent glo ..

Most markets drop as US rate, China fears dent global optimism

16 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely ..

Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely public services

23 minutes ago
 Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over vio ..

Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over violations during last three days ..

21 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin ..

Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin Raid

18 minutes ago
 ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit ..

ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit 2022-23 Financial Statements

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business