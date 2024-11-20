UK annual inflation jumps on higher energy bills

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Britain's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in October to back above the Bank of England's target as households and businesses faced higher energy bills, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index reached 2.3 percent from a three-year low of 1.7 percent in the 12 months to September, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

CPI was last at 2.3 percent in April, the ONS added in a statement, while analysts' consensus had been for the rate to climb back to 2.2 percent.

The Bank of England (BoE) target stands at 2.0 percent.

"Inflation rose.

.. as the increase in the energy price cap meant higher costs for gas and electricity compared with a fall at the same time last year," ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said of October's data.

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem sets a price cap quarterly that suppliers can charge customers. The latest increase in October was 10 percent but this is expected to drop markedly in January according to forecasts.

The regulator had cited rising prices on international energy markets owing to increasing geopolitical tensions, and extreme weather events driving competition for gas, as the reasons behind the sharp rise.