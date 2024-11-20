UK Annual Inflation Jumps On Higher Energy Bills
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Britain's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in October to back above the Bank of England's target as households and businesses faced higher energy bills, official data showed Wednesday
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Britain's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in October to back above the Bank of England's target as households and businesses faced higher energy bills, official data showed Wednesday.
The Consumer Prices Index reached 2.3 percent from a three-year low of 1.7 percent in the 12 months to September, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
CPI was last at 2.3 percent in April, the ONS added in a statement, while analysts' consensus had been for the rate to climb back to 2.2 percent.
The Bank of England (BoE) target stands at 2.0 percent.
"Inflation rose... as the increase in the energy price cap meant higher costs for gas and electricity compared with a fall at the same time last year," ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said of October's data.
Britain's energy regulator Ofgem sets a price cap quarterly that suppliers can charge customers. The latest increase in October was 10 percent but this is expected to drop markedly in January according to forecasts.
The regulator had cited rising prices on international energy markets owing to increasing geopolitical tensions, and extreme weather events driving competition for gas, as the reasons behind the sharp rise.
"We know that families across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living," senior Treasury official Darren Jones said in reaction to Wednesday's inflation reading and saying the Labour government needed to do more to help.
Analysts said despite prices rising faster than expected, the BoE remained on course to keep cutting British interest rates.
"But it lends some support... that the Bank will skip the December meeting and cut rates only gradually, by 25 basis points in February and at every other policy meeting until rates reach 3.50 percent in early 2026," forecast Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics research group.
The central bank earlier this month trimmed borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent.
Following its decision, the BoE added that a maiden budget from Britain's Labour government in October, featuring tax rises and increased borrowing, would boost growth but also lift inflation.
Recent Stories
Ch Shafay reviews activation of inactive TEVTA institutes
CII calls for balanced approach to social media regulation
France, Global partners unite against polio in Pakistan
CM Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Banu terrorist attack
Pakistan, Kazakhstan focus on advancing cooperation through Joint Intergovernmen ..
Saeed u Zaman pays tribute to Makhdoom Amin Fahim on his death anniversary
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
Wali Khan alleges KP govt for sponsoring PTI protests
Murad assures CM GB of increasing seats of GB students in Sindh’s universities
COAS Gen Asim Munir visits IDEAS-2024 at Karachi Expo Centre
Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh So ..
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson
More Stories From Business
-
Ch Shafay reviews activation of inactive TEVTA institutes4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan focus on advancing cooperation through Joint Intergovernmental Commission25 minutes ago
-
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking sector will lead to ..58 minutes ago
-
IT exports surge by 42% due to prudent govt policies: Daniyal42 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore Ethiopian market1 hour ago
-
Two-day National PQI Summit-2024 starts from Thursday47 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister chairs high-level meeting on OIC trade fair31 minutes ago
-
Policy Dialogue on “Energy Crisis: Problem, Impact & Solutions” concludes38 minutes ago
-
NA body seeks ‘clarity’ of PWD projects’ fund allocation, execution1 hour ago
-
SBP issues license to another EMI for commencing commercial operations38 minutes ago
-
Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola2 hours ago