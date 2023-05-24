UrduPoint.com

UK Annual Inflation Slides To 13-month Low

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:03 PM

UK annual inflation slides to 13-month low

Britain's annual inflation rate fell sharply to a 13-month low of 8.7 percent in April with energy prices much weaker than a year earlier, official data revealed Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Britain's annual inflation rate fell sharply to a 13-month low of 8.7 percent in April with energy prices much weaker than a year earlier, official data revealed Wednesday.

The rate of price increases slowed from 10.1 percent in March, bringing inflation under 10 percent for the first time since August last year, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

At 8.7 percent, it was the lowest level since March last year, when the rate stood at 7.0 percent.

"However, prices in general remain substantially higher than they were this time last year, with annual food price inflation near historic highs," noted ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Despite the sharp drop, April's rate was above the Bank of England's (BoE) prediction for inflation of 8.4 percent last month.

Britain's annual inflation rate in April was also the highest among countries in the Group of Seven rich economies featuring also Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

The BoE's target rate of 2.0 percent remains very far off, while the UK government has said it sees inflation dropping to about 5.0 percent by year-end.

Last month, "the rate of inflation fell notably as the large energy price rises seen last year were not repeated... but was offset partially by increases in the cost of second-hand cars and cigarettes," Fitzner added.

