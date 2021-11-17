UK annual inflation soars to 4.2%: official

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :British annual inflation surged close to a ten-year peak in October partly on the back of higher household energy bills, official data showed Wednesday.

The annual rate jumped to 4.2 percent from 3.1 percent in September, hitting the highest level since November 2011, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.