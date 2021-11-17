UrduPoint.com

UK Annual Inflation Soars To 4.2%: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:00 PM

UK annual inflation soars to 4.2%: official

British annual inflation surged close to a ten-year peak in October partly on the back of higher household energy bills, official data showed Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :British annual inflation surged close to a ten-year peak in October partly on the back of higher household energy bills, official data showed Wednesday.

The annual rate jumped to 4.2 percent from 3.1 percent in September, hitting the highest level since November 2011, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

September October November From

Recent Stories

UAE health authorities join the world in celebrati ..

UAE health authorities join the world in celebrating World Diabetes Day

3 minutes ago
 Opposition huddles to chalk out plan ahead of parl ..

Opposition huddles to chalk out plan ahead of parliament’s joint session today

15 minutes ago
 Convict awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment

Convict awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Missile Defense Complex Abakan Created for Mi ..

Anti-Missile Defense Complex Abakan Created for Middle East Customers - Russian ..

3 minutes ago
 Taliban to Be Invited to High-Level Meeting of Afg ..

Taliban to Be Invited to High-Level Meeting of Afghan Neighbors - Makhdoom Shah ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Space Policy Chief Condemns Russian Missile Tes ..

EU Space Policy Chief Condemns Russian Missile Test in Low Orbit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.