Open Menu

UK Approves Issuing Over 100 New Oil, Gas Licenses In North Sea - Sunak's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

UK Approves Issuing Over 100 New Oil, Gas Licenses in North Sea - Sunak's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United Kingdom plans to issue over 100 new licenses on oil and gas extraction in the North Sea in a renewed drive to achieve energy independence, the office of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

"Hundreds of new oil and gas licences will be granted in the UK, the Prime Minister has confirmed today (Monday 31 July), as the UK Government continues to back the North Sea oil and gas industry as part of drive to make Britain more energy independent," Sunak's office said.

The first licenses of the new package are planned to be issued this fall, according to the statement.

New carbon capture, use and storage clusters will be located in North East Scotland and the Humber tidal estuary in North East England, the prime minister's office said.

"We're choosing to power up Britain from Britain and invest in crucial industries such as carbon capture and storage, rather than depend on more carbon intensive gas imports from overseas," Sunak said, according to the statement.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the UK authorities have taken steps to reduce energy imports from Russia and increase oil and gas production in the North Sea. In October, British regulators started processing applications to explore 898 gas and oil deposits in the North Sea and prepared to award more than 100 drilling licenses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Oil Independence United Kingdom February July October Gas From Government Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

11 minutes ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

33 minutes ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

59 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

59 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

1 hour ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

2 hours ago
Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

2 hours ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago
 BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

2 hours ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business