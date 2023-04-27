UK bank Barclays profits from rising interest rates

British bank Barclays said Thursday that net profit jumped 27 percent in the first quarter, boosted by rising interest rates and non-repetition of exceptional charges

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):British bank Barclays said Thursday that net profit jumped 27 percent in the first quarter, boosted by rising interest rates and non-repetition of exceptional charges.

Profit after tax increased to 1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) compared with the first three months of 2022, when earnings were hit by litigation and bad debt costs, it said in a statement.

Barclays was "supported by higher interest rates and the continued investment in our transformation into a next-generation, digitised consumer bank", the lender added.

Pre-tax profit rallied 16 percent to �2.6 billion, comfortably beating market expectations and making Barclays the biggest gainer on London's top-tier shares index Thursday.

The Bank of England and its global counterparts have ramped up interest rates to tackle sky-high inflation.

It comes as Britain endures a cost-of-living crisis, with annual inflation holding stubbornly above 10 percent.

Retail banks in turn have raised their own interest rates on loans, including mortgages, further fuelling the squeeze on living costs.

Barclays' first-quarter revenue rallied 11 percent to �7.2 billion.

"This is a strong first quarter," chief executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan said in the earnings release.