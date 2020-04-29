UrduPoint.com
UK Bank Barclays Says Profit Sinks On Coronavirus

Wed 29th April 2020

British banking giant Barclays said Wednesday that net profit tumbled 42 percent in the first quarter, hit by the economic shock sparked by the deadly novel coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :British banking giant Barclays said Wednesday that net profit tumbled 42 percent in the first quarter, hit by the economic shock sparked by the deadly novel coronavirus.

Earnings after taxation slumped to 605 million ($754 million, 558 million Euros) in the three months to the end of March from a year earlier, Barclays said in a results statement, adding that it has taken a �2.1-billion impairment charge on the overall impact of COVID-19.

