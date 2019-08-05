UrduPoint.com
UK Bank HSBC Says To Axe 4,000 Jobs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:48 PM

UK bank HSBC says to axe 4,000 jobs

British bank HSBC, fresh from revealing the exit of its CEO John Flint, announced on Monday that it will axe about 4,000 jobs in a new overhaul

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):British bank HSBC, fresh from revealing the exit of its CEO John Flint, announced on Monday that it will axe about 4,000 jobs in a new overhaul.

"We've announced a restructuring" that "involves two percent of our workforce" or 4,000 jobs, said Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson, in a first-half earnings conference call, stressing the job losses would "target more senior ranks".

