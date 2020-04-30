UK bank Lloyds says Q1 profit dives 60% on coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday announced that first-quarter net profit tumbled 60 percent, after taking a 1.43-billion ($1.78-billion, 1.64-billion-euro) hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and restructuring.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents an unprecedented social and economic challenge which is having a significant impact on people and businesses in the UK and around the world," said Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, as LBG said that earnings after taxation fell to �480 million in the reporting period from �1.2 billion a year earlier.