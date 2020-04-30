UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Bank Lloyds Says Q1 Profit Dives 60% On Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:03 PM

UK bank Lloyds says Q1 profit dives 60% on coronavirus

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday announced that first-quarter net profit tumbled 60 percent, after taking a 1.43-billion ($1.78-billion, 1.64-billion-euro) hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and restructuring

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain's Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday announced that first-quarter net profit tumbled 60 percent, after taking a 1.43-billion ($1.78-billion, 1.64-billion-euro) hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and restructuring.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents an unprecedented social and economic challenge which is having a significant impact on people and businesses in the UK and around the world," said Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, as LBG said that earnings after taxation fell to �480 million in the reporting period from �1.2 billion a year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK World From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor passes away

4 minutes ago

Where are the female voices? Vietnam author asks o ..

2 minutes ago

Aides Urge Trump to Curtail COVID Briefings, Show ..

2 minutes ago

Baseball's 12-time All-Star Ramirez eyes Taiwan co ..

15 minutes ago

Energy major Shell logs Q1 loss on oil price crash ..

13 minutes ago

Equities, crude surge in Asia on hopes for virus t ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.