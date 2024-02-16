Open Menu

UK Bank Natwest Shakes Off CEO Turmoil As Profits Jump

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 05:51 PM

UK bank Natwest shakes off CEO turmoil as profits jump

British bank NatWest on Friday said net profit jumped nearly a third in 2023 on higher interest rates, adding that Paul Thwaite would become permanent chief executive following boardroom turmoil

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) British bank NatWest on Friday said net profit jumped nearly a third in 2023 on higher interest rates, adding that Paul Thwaite would become permanent chief executive following boardroom turmoil.

Profit after tax increased 32 percent to £4.4 billion ($5.5 billion), NatWest said it a statement. Revenue climbed 12 percent to around £14.8 billion.

Thwaite takes over from Alison Rose, who resigned as CEO in July after admitting a "serious error of judgment" in speaking to a reporter about the banking affairs of arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage.

Thwaite had filled the role on an interim basis after an internal promotion.

He said Friday that it was "an honour to lead" a bank "which plays a vital role in the lives of the 19 million customers".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Lead July From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

6 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germa ..

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

8 minutes ago
 NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sk ..

NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' prep ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

6 minutes ago
 DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish Schoo ..

DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers

6 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

6 minutes ago
33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed ..

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

27 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

34 minutes ago
 Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid g ..

Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges

10 minutes ago
 Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in aw ..

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business