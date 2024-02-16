UK Bank Natwest Shakes Off CEO Turmoil As Profits Jump
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 05:51 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) British bank NatWest on Friday said net profit jumped nearly a third in 2023 on higher interest rates, adding that Paul Thwaite would become permanent chief executive following boardroom turmoil.
Profit after tax increased 32 percent to £4.4 billion ($5.5 billion), NatWest said it a statement. Revenue climbed 12 percent to around £14.8 billion.
Thwaite takes over from Alison Rose, who resigned as CEO in July after admitting a "serious error of judgment" in speaking to a reporter about the banking affairs of arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage.
Thwaite had filled the role on an interim basis after an internal promotion.
He said Friday that it was "an honour to lead" a bank "which plays a vital role in the lives of the 19 million customers".
