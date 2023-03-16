UrduPoint.com

UK Bans TikTok On Govt Devices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

The UK on Thursday announced a security ban on the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on government devices, in line with action by the European Union and the United States

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):The UK on Thursday announced a security ban on the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on government devices, in line with action by the European Union and the United States.

"We will do so with immediate effect," Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden told parliament.

Western authorities have been taking an increasingly firm approach to the app, owned by the firm Bytedance.

Dowden said that experts had conducted a risk assessment of third-party apps in relation to sensitive government data.

As part of the measures, government devices will only be allowed to access apps on a pre-approved list.

The ban will apply to "government-corporate devices" used by ministers and ministries, but not apply to personal devices or the wider public.

"This is a proportionate move," said Dowden, urging users to exercise "caution" before downloading apps.

ByteDance has long insisted that it does not keep data in China or share it with Beijing.

US officials have said that if TikTok parts ways with ByteDance it would avoid a wider national ban.

On Thursday, the foreign ministry in Beijing called on Washington to stop "unreasonably suppressing" TikTok, which claims more than a billion global users.

"The US has so far failed to produce evidence that TikTok threatens US national security," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Since its departure from the European Union, the UK is seeking new markets and influence in Asia.

Among its plans is the strengthening of security agencies to improve the resilience of critical infrastructure.

The UK has previously sparked anger in China by banning the involvement of tech firm Huawei in the roll-out of the country's 5G network.

It has also blocked Chinese takeovers of UK electronics groups and removed China General Nuclear from the construction of a new power station.

