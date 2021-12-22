UK-Based Banking Giant Pleads Guilty to Fraud in US Treasury Markets - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) A United Kingdom-based global banking and financial services firm has agreed to pay $35 million in fines, restitution, and forfeiture to fraud schemes in markets for US Treasury securities and futures contracts, the US Justice Department said on Friday,

"NatWest Markets, a London, UK-based global banking and financial services firm, pleaded guilty today to various fraud schemes in the markets for US Treasury securities and futures contracts," the Justice Department said in a press release.

NatWest pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud in connection with criminal information filed in Connecticut, the release said.

US District Judge Omar Williams accepted the pleas and sentenced NatWest to pay $35 million in a criminal fine, restitution, and forfeiture, the release added.

"As we have previously warned, there will be serious consequences for a company that breaches the terms of an agreement with the government. Today's guilty plea by NatWest and the associated penalty show exactly that," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in the release.

NatWest also will serve three years of probation and will agree to the imposition of an independent compliance monitor, according to the release.