UK betting group William Hill plans 4,500 job cuts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :British betting company William Hill on Thursday said it planned to shut 700 shops with a loss of 4,500 jobs, blaming the UK government's crackdown on problem-gambling.

Explaining its decision, William Hill said that since the start of April, when the government slashed the top wager for fixed-odds betting machines, "the company has seen a significant fall in.

.. revenues".

After pressure from campaigners and lawmakers to act on problem-gambling, the government dramatically cut the maximum stake for a bet on terminals allowing gamblers to bet every 20 seconds to �2 ($2.5, 2.2 Euros) from �100.